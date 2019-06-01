New tornado confirmed for May 23 severe weather event

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) - While continuing to do damage surveys from the multiple rounds of severe weather that have occurred over the passed few weeks, the National Weather Service Northern Indiana Office has added another confirmed tornado.

This "new" tornado occurred in Grant County on the morning of May 23, 2019.

A tornado occurred within a line of thunderstorms that raced across the area before daybreak. There were also several reports of straight line wind damage from these storms.

Rating: EF-1

Estimated peak wind: 105 - 110 mph

Path length /statute/: ~ 0.1 miles

Path width /maximum/: 50 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0



Start date: May 23, 2019

Start time: 5:15 AM EDIT

Start location: 5.2 miles NE of Marion

Start lat/lon: 40.595/-85.574



End date: May 23, 2019

End time: 5:17 AM EDT

End location: 5.3 miles NE of Marion

End lat/lon: 40.595/-85.572



A damage survey revealed that part of a metal farm building had collapsed and some debris has been displaced over grain elevators by about a half mile. NWS says that doors on the east side of the building were blown towards the west.

The National Weather Service also says that a "gustnado" occurred in Paulding, OH.

Peak wind /e/: 80-85 mph

Path length /statute/: 0.1 miles

Path width /maximum/: 25 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0



Start date: May 23, 2019

Start time: 5:56 AM EDT

Start location: 5.7 miles NE of Paulding, OH

Start lat/lon: 41.193242/-84.500376