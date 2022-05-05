FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With the goal of lowering healthcare costs, the National Hospital Price Transparency Conference kicked off Thursday in Indianapolis before an in-person audience of 150 and another 300 virtual attenders from 39 states.

The recurring question: does higher price mean higher quality?

Keynote speaker Hunter Kellett of Arnold Ventures began the day telling employers that growing healthcare costs were a “tax on your business” and insurance costs were like buying “employees a new car every year.”

Kellett said hospital quality does not explain high prices but pointed to other factors such as consolidation and market share; as hospital systems buy doctors’ practices, patients are left with fewer options.

Kellett offered policy and regulation suggestions for lawmakers ranging from setting cost growth benchmarks to directly limiting excessive prices.

Kellett thought lawmakers, armed with more data, could push back on provider claims that legislative steps would result in shuttered hospitals and fewer care options.

That data came from Gloria Sachdev, President and CEO of the Employers’ Forum of Indiana, who unveiled a new dashboard at sagetransparency.com to score healthcare systems on price and quality.

The data show Indiana has the third highest cost in the nation when the breakeven cost is compared to the charges. On average, Hoosier hospitals need 161% of Medicare charges to break even but receive 292% of Medicare.

The breakeven costs are factored by the patient mix (insured, uninsured or Medicare/Medicaid) and other hospital revenue, most often from investments.

Sachved hoped healthcare purchasers would see the large profit margins and negotiate more aggressively.

Organizers were also excited by the online portion that compares hospital quality. When shopping for things like cars, clothing or furniture, most consumers understand the connection between price and quality. With healthcare, it’s hard to know if you get what you pay for.

Chris Whaley of the RAND Corporation said their latest study showed quality and price do not always go hand in hand. “Many high-quality hospitals have low prices,” he said.

By drilling down by state, region or healthcare system, the dashboard shows quality and price scores. Even hospital to hospital comparisons across states are available. Hoosiers could compare their local hospital with nationally-known hospitals such as the Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic or UCLA Medical Center.

The site utilizes both public and proprietary data to compare hospital prices and quality. Data sources include: