FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Three Rivers Festival has a new director.

Rick Kinney has been named Director of Operations of the festival, the board announced Thursday. He will “oversee all festival operations in a reorganization to better serve the festival moving forward,” the board said.

Kinney founded the Clyde Theatre and has more than 20 years of experience in event management and entertainment, the board said in its announcement.

“The Three Rivers Festival is a staple in the Fort Wayne entertainment scene with a series of lively events that keep the community coming back year after year,” Kinney said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to serving the organization.”

Kinney replaces Justin Shurley, who served as TRF executive director for just 15 months.

The 2023 Three Rivers Festival will run July 7-15, 2023.