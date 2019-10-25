New test shows improved air quality at Huntington North

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — The air quality inside Huntington North High School has improved since state health officials found elevated carbon dioxide and humidity levels during an evaluation earlier this month.

The Huntington County Community School Corporation said Friday that the Indiana Department of Health conducted a follow-up indoor air quality test at the school on Tuesday and found “the carbon dioxide level to be greatly improved” and “the relative humidity…in an acceptable range in all of the rooms tested.” The district credited the correction of an issue with the school’s outside air dampers.

“HCCSC is committed to working with the Huntington County Department of Health and the Indiana State Department of Health to ensure that the needs of our students and staff are met in keeping with the high standards of our corporation,” the district wrote in a news release.

BACKGROUND

The Indiana Department of Health conducted an indoor air quality evaluation at the high school on Oct. 1. The test came after two local physicians reported “concerns of respiratory-related health issues” in some Huntington North students they treated.

That air quality test found carbon dioxide levels far higher than the recommended limit. One room had a reading of 1984 parts CO2 per million parts of air, “well over” the allowed limit of 1063 ppm, the report said. The state said that studies had found that students score lower on exams while exposed to elevated levels of carbon dioxide.

Humidity levels in the school were also found to be between 67 percent and 77 percent. Elevated relative humidity can promote mold growth, and lead to “upper respiratory infections and to minimize the adverse effect on people suffering from asthma or allergies,” the report said.

Inspectors also found water leaks in the school building. In one room, a plastic tarp had been hung to direct water to tubs on the floor, the report said. Water stained ceiling tiles were noted in a March 2016 inspection, which suggests “an ongoing issue that has not been addressed.”

