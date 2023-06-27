FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — President, congressional representatives and senators are all positions in the U.S. that have term limits.

Fort Wayne City Board representatives appointed by City Council now join that list.

“The goal here is to make sure that we have an opportunity to continue seeing new talent serve,” said 6th District Councilwoman Sharon Tucker.

The new rules only apply to members who City Council appoints and limits for term length are determined by how long appointments serve on a board.

Some boards have different lengths — you might serve one year all the way up to four years in a term — so a late amendment was added by Tom Didier on Tuesday to make the limits equal.

The term limits are as follows,

For appointments carrying a one (1) year term, a limit of four (4) consecutive terms on the same board or commission.

For appointments carrying a two (2) or three (3) year term, a limit of two (2) consecutive terms on the same board or commission.

For appointments carrying a four (4) year term, a limit of one term on the same board or commission.



An appointee may be reappointed after not serving for one term, and to maintain experienced members, the Board of Zoning Appeals and the Internal Audit Committee are exempt from term limits.