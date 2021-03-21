New tattoo studio looks to spotlight Fort Wayne area creators

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new tattoo shop on the northeast side is looking to support local creators.

Attraction Tattoo Studio opened its doors at 2524 Maplecrest Road over the weekend. Located in the Georgetown Shoppes, owner Jordan Lindsay said her tattoo shop has been six months in the making.

Now that she’s open she wants to use her tattoo business to spotlight local creators.

“We have so much talent in Fort Wayne that a lot of people, it just goes under the radar so I want to help spotlight that as much as I can because this city is full of tremendous talent,” said Lindsay.

Local rapper Relander Rencher, also known as AlienNature, said he was proud of his friend, Lindsay, for not only trying her own hand at running a business but also for support other small businesses.

“It’s also very special to see young people go out of their comfort zone and really start a business because you hear business owner you think 40-50, but when we’re in our 20s and 30s, man, it’s legendary,” said Rencher. “I feel like it’s so close to me because we can really change not even the city but everybody around us, too.”

Attraction Tattoo Studio is open Wednesday through Sunday from noon until 8 p.m. More information can be found on their Facebook page.