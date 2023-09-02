FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Gusts of wind blowing leaves through the streets and dropping temperatures may be surefire signs of fall, but there is one other indicator that has become more apparent with each autumn that it dominates.

Pumpkin Spice.

Tapping into the craze for all things pumpkin, on Saturday Tall Rabbit Cafe + Community held an event showing off their new fall drinks.

“Essentially individuals come in, they buy a 10-dollar drink voucher and they sit and do what they like,” said Megan Spring, the manager at Tall Rabbit.

And while they’re doing whatever they want” baristas brought around flights of five different drinks that will be featured for fall.

“It’s been incredible… We just knew it would be a fun time for our baristas to learn how to make all the beverages as well as showcase those beverages,” Spring said.

The tasting packed the coffee shop that stands for more than creative flavors and freshly brewed coffee.

“We are a social enterprise for Blue Jacket, they do career training to help decrease recidivism in the prison community,” Spring said.

Blue Jacket helps more than those who have served time, expanding to any individual over the age of 18 who has an employment barrier.

“We have a two-week course that they go through with Blue Jacket, and after they graduate from that course they are eligible to work at one of our social enterprises or at one of the partnering agencies that we have,” Spring said.

The event may be done for this month, but the coffee shop will hold the tasting from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the first Saturday of every month to put new flavors front and center.

The drinks that the event introduced to the menu this month are,

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Chai

White Chocolate Pumpkin Spice Latte

Turtle Mocha

Spice Apple Cider

Customers were also given comment cards to leave their thoughts about each drink.