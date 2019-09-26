New system with old tech helping to keep Jay County residents safe

PORTLAND, Ind. (WANE 15) — Law enforcement agencies across the nation are implementing a new system for tracking people at risk. The technology, though, is not new.

“It’s a radio transmitting device that admits a transmitting signal to the equipment that we have here at the station,” Portland Fire Chief Mike Weitzel said. “We can track the person up to a mile inside or outside of a building.”

Weitzel is talking about the CARE TRAK system, a people tracker of sorts currently used by more than 2,000 rescue and trained responders nationwide. Jay County is the only local county using the system, and has been for two years.

The device is the size of a fridge magnet and can be worn like a watch or belt. When a person with the device wanders off or goes missing, that person can be tracked using the device and the equipment at the fire department.

The device is often given to Alzheimer’s and Dementia patients as well as children with special needs like Autism or Down syndrome. Currently, there are six Jay County residents of different ages wearing the device at no cost to the families or taxpayers.

The combined fundraising efforts by the Portland Fire Department, Portland City Police Department and the Jay County Sheriff’s Department, along with donations from local business and corporations, has kept the program free.

“I think a lot of it is the peace of mind for the family to know that it is available if something were to arise,” Portland City Police Chief Nathan Springer said. “And it’s also easier for us if we have to try and locate them.”

The device does not use GPS tracking. Instead, it uses radio transmissions. By using radio transmission instead of GPS, the device can be tracked both inside and outside of buildings. A person can also be tracked day or night and in all types of weather.

Along with the handheld device, authorities use to track people, they also have a mobile antenna that can be placed on top of a car roof or placed in a helicopter. The mobile antenna increases the area they can track a person by 5 miles.

To donate to the CARE TRAK program in Jay County, or to see if you or a loved one can obtain a device (must live in Jay County), contact the Portland Fire Department by phone at (260) 726-4500 or message them on their Facebook page.