New substance abuse treatment facility holds ribbon cutting ceremony

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Allendale Treatment, a substance abuse treatment facility in NE Indiana, held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday afternoon.

The facility’s staff includes master-level clinicians, nurses and medical staff who offer primary substance abuse disorder, detox and stabilizing.

Co-Founder and Executive Director Mickey Ash-pole says the need for the program in the area comes from personal experience.

“I’m in long-term recovery myself, so I know what our patients have been through because I’ve been through it myself. It’s overwhelming,” says Mickey Ashpole, Co-Founder & Executive Director of Allendale Treatment. “For me, I had to go out of state. I had to fly to Florida because there wasn’t a facility like this. You have to fly to Florida, or fly to California or fly out of state. So, having this here locally, it’s just huge.”

The center is also equipped with amenities like full body massage chairs, acupuncture, yoga, catered meals and more.