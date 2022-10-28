FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new steakhouse appears to be headed to Fort Wayne.

Black Rock Bar & Grill said on its website that a new Fort Wayne location was “sizzling soon.”

Black Rock serves its steaks on 755-degree volcanic rock, which guests can cook the meat on themselves.

“Our concept ensures that every bite is just as hot and juicy as the first, and is always cooked just the way you like it,” its website reads.

Details on the new location and a potential opening date were not released. WANE 15 reached out to the chain but we have not received a response.

Black Rock has locations in Michigan, Ohio, Florida, and Maryland, according to its website. The Fort Wayne location would be its first in Indiana.