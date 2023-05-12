FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new state budget has the potential to increase the salary of Indiana State Police troopers and help their recruiting woes.

The new budget has a proposed pay matrix in it that would bump trooper trainee pay by 40%, from $47,000 to $66,000.

“We’re happy to see this and we’re really hoping this helps our recruitment,” said Brian Walker, Indiana State Police public information officer.

The bump would help recruitment on the bottom end, but would also raise wages all the way up to Colonel.

“So this covers a couple of different areas, it covers recruiting and it gets an officer pay up quicker,” Walker said. “It’s attractive for our guys in our middle years and helps us retain employees as well.”

Here is a look at the proposed matrix pay vs the current one,