FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new Starbucks will open in the Southtown Centre shopping center in south Fort Wayne, the city announced Monday.

The Elia Group will build two commercial buildings on the property near U.S. 27 and East Tillman Road – a standalone building that will be leased by Starbucks and another larger development for general retail use.

The City of Fort Wayne Community Development Division partnered with the Michigan-based development group to to help bring additional investments to the area, the city said.

“I continue to be encouraged by the successful public-private partnerships that we’ve been able to develop to enhance the quality of life in Fort Wayne,” said Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry. “Starbucks will be a popular addition to the southeast part of our community. I applaud The Elia Group, Sturges Property Group, and the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission as they worked together to bring a new amenity for residents and visitors.”

Added 6th District Councilwoman Sharon Tucker: “As a lover of coffee, I am over-the-moon excited. Excited not only for southeast Fort Wayne, but also excited for other development that a Starbucks could entice to come to the community.”

Construction is set to begin later this year, the city said.