New southern chicken restaurant to open in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Joella’s Hot Chicken, a Louisville-based fast casual restaurant, will open its fourth Indiana location in Fort Wayne at 1715 Apple Glen Blvd. by the end of 2019.

The planned location of the new Joella’s Hot Chicken at 1715 Apple Glen Blvd. is shown.

The newest Indiana location joins two Indianapolis-area restaurants and one store in Bloomington.

“We are excited for hot chicken fans in Fort Wayne to get a taste of our spiced just right hot chicken and Southern side dishes,” said Christina Happel, Regional Vice President of Operations for Joella’s Hot Chicken. “Guests in Indy and Bloomington have embraced Joella’s, and we are thrilled that later this year we will be able to serve more of this great state by opening in Fort Wayne.”

Since 2015, Joella’s has been serving up a Southern-inspired menu that includes:

Hot chicken: Hot chicken is the restaurant’s specialty. Joella’s starts with all-natural chicken that is brined to lock-in juiciness and flavor. Favorite menu items include Jumbo Tenders, Big Wings and Joella’s famous Chicken and Waffles. Joella’s also offers a vegan chicken option.

Heat levels: Joella’s serves its hot chicken with your choice of six unique heat levels: Southern (no heat), Spiked Honey, Ella’s Fav, Tweener, Hot and Fire-in Da-Hole.

Made-from-scratch Southern sides: Made in-store daily, guests can enjoy the many made-from-scratch side dishes such as Creamy Mac & Cheese, Green Beans with Bacon, Sweet Vinegar Slaw, Parm Garlic Fries and Kale Crunch Salad.

Joella’s Hot Chicken will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, and kids eat free every Tuesday beginning at 4 p.m. Guests can dine-in or pick-up, with a drive thru available at certain stores. Joella’s also offers a full catering menu. Each store also serves Boylan Craft Sodas, and a selection of canned craft beers.

Details for the grand opening will be announced in the near future, including job opportunities and plans to give away “Free Hot Chicken for a Year” to the first 100 customers in line during grand opening events. For more information about Joella’s Hot Chicken or to see the full menu, visit Joellas.com.