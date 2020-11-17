New smoothie and coffee shop holds ribbon cutting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Kanela Coffee held a ribbon cutting Monday to celebrate it’s grand opening.

The coffee shop is named for the Spanish translation of “cinnamon” and is located at 618 S. Harrison St. The menu includes a wide selection of healthy drinks and bites.

“Our goal for the company is to make healthy and fresh food as accessible and convenient to our customers as fast food is,” the coffee shop said on it’s website.

Samuel and Flora Barron launched the business with the support of the city, Downtown Improvement District and community development staff.

The Barron’s family in Mexico has a successful shop similar to Kanela that they hope to mimic.

Kanela Coffee is open Monday- Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Find more information about Kanela Coffee on it’s Facebook page.