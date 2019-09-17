New signs proposed for city’s tallest building

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s most visible signs may get some company on the city’s tallest building.

A proposal has been submitted to the Board of Zoning Appeals to add a large sign to the east side and another on the west side of the Indiana Michigan Power Center downtown.

According to the plan, set to be considered at a Thursday meeting, the 60′ wide and 16′ tall signs would advertise SIRVA and hang several stories below the large Indiana Michigan Power signs. Drawings have the signs located at the 11th or 15th floors of the building.

Drawings included in the Board of Zoning Appeals request show what the SIRVA signs on the side of the Indiana Michigan Power Center could look like, if approved.

The Board of Zoning appeals has to approve the plan because the combination of the proposed and existing signs would take up nearly double the amount of space allowed for signage on each building facade.

According to the staff reports of the proposal, other sides of the building could be considered, not requiring the approval of the Board of Zoning. SIRVA signs also hang on the pedestrian overpass connecting the Indiana Michigan Power building to a parking garage across Washington Boulevard.

A sign advertising moving company SIRVA is displayed on a walkway connecting the Indiana Michigan Power Center to a parking garage across Washington Blvd.

There were also concerns that other companies in the building would want their signs to be installed along the side of the building, if the Board of Zoning waive the current limit on signage.

SIRVA, the relocation and moving services company did some moving itself, relocating its headquarters to the Indiana Michigan Power building along Washington Boulevard in 2017. Several floors of the building are dedicated to the operations of the Allied and NorthAmerican van line companies.