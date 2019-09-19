New signs cleared for city’s tallest building

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s tallest building may soon have another sign on its side.

Thursday evening, the Board of Zoning Appeals approved a request to allow the installation of a new sign on the side of the Indiana Michigan Power Center according to WANE 15’s Chris Darby.

Drawings included in the Board of Zoning Appeals request show what the SIRVA signs on the side of the Indiana Michigan Power Center could look like.

The original plan called for two 60′ wide and 16′ tall signs to advertise SIRVA, hanging several stories below the current Indiana Michigan Power signs.

A single sign has been approved by the zoning board to be placed on the west facade only, the same side as the current sign.