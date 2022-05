FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne is getting involved in the nationwide Free Comic Book Day.

Visit the new RCade Comics, Collectibles & Games to celebrate Saturday with special deals. Joining the event are local artists and rockstars Tim Baron and Jeremy McFarren.

Merchandise is 10% off Saturday. The store opened at 10 a.m. in honor of the event and is open until 7 p.m.

Books, Comics and Things had new shirts and comics in stock for the event.