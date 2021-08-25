New shooting range opening soon with family friendly environment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new family friendly shooting range is preparing to open just north of downtown Fort Wayne. Midwest Shooting Center has been building and preparing the new facility since April.

The location at 4140 Coldwater Road is scheduled to open September 11 after a $10 million renovation. Midwest Shooting Center’s goal is to create an inviting and welcoming environment for customers. The facility holds 22 indoor shooting lanes ranging from 25 to 100 yards in length. The retail department will hold $1 million in firearms, accessories and ammunition.

The facility is open to the public and also takes pride in the membership program. Benefits include unlimited range time, discounts on classes, guest passes, events and deals and access to the members-only lounge.