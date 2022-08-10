FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new shell building is being built just north of Fort Wayne International Airport.

A groundbreaking will be held Tuesday to celebrate to launch of construction of a $5.4 million facility at 4455 Airway Ave.

As a shell building, a prospective tenant can lease the already-standing shell building, customize it, and quickly get up and running without having to go through the time-consuming process of acquiring land and building from scratch.

The 52,000-square-foot facility being built by HardHell Investments will be expandable up to 117,000 square feet. The site is zoned for general industrial use (I2).

“Growing companies can expand anywhere in the country — they have no shortage of options,” said Ellen Cutter, chief economic development officer at GFW Inc. “When we can offer the speed to market that comes with a shell building, plus a growing community, it helps set Allen County apart from the competition in our recruiting efforts.”