New sensory tent popping up around the city

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new sensory tent can be seen at different events throughout the city, for all to enjoy. It’s called the calm water sensory tent and it’s the first of its kind throughout the region.

The Fort Wayne Parks Department began working on this project before the pandemic, however the shut down only allowed them to plan more for the tent. The calm water sensory tent is meant for kids and adults with sensory disorders like ADHD, autism, and Alzheimer’s. Inside is a machine that displays bubbles and lighted rope, music, relaxing chairs, gel tiles, and plenty of sensory toys.

Riverfront Fort Wayne Special Events Coordinator Andi Douthitt says the tent, “is the perfect place to relax and we have ear muffs to kind of block out that noise for a few minutes, and that’s what sensory disorders what you get with that, you have over stimulation.”

The parks department is hoping for these two tents to transition into a trailer in the future. This project is almost completely funded by the AWS foundation. The tents are scheduled for other events and locations throughout the city. Those include:

Taste of the Arts – August 28

Muddy River Concert Series – September 1, 15 and 29

Be a Tourist – September 12

Fright Night – October 16