New seafood restaurant celebrates opening with ribbon-cutting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new Cajun seafood restaurant celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday.

The restaurant is a family-owned, family friendly joint offering shrimp, crawfish, king crab legs, Cajun fried rice, and much more, including baskets of fried seafood.

Guests can choose their favorite flavors, including Crab House Cajun, Old Bay butter, garlic butter, and plain. Different heat options are also available.

Storming Crab is a restaurant chain with eight locations across the Eastern United States

The Fort Wayne location is at 520 E. Coliseum Road. For more information or to see their menu, visit stormingcrabs.com.