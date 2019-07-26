New sculpture to welcome visitors to Promenade Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new sculpture, unveiled Friday, marks the main entrance of Promenade Park, the city’s new park along the riverfront. “Convergence” stands at the intersection of Harrison Street and Superior Street downtown.

Created by Linda Howard and presented by The Waterfield Foundation, “Convergence” represents the city’s three rivers – the St. Marys, St. Joseph and Maumee. It stands about 19 feet high and 28 feet wide.

According to park leaders, as visitors to the park walk around the sculpture, they’ll notice changing lights and shadows, echoing the personality of the rivers.

The sculpture was made possible after the Waterfield Foundation donated $100,000 through the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne, Inc., half of which was matched from Lilly Endowment, Inc.

At the official unveiling Friday, Mayor Tom Henry and Parks Director Steve McDaniel invited the community out to the grand opening of Promenade Park, set for August 9 – 11.