New retail concept store coming to Jefferson Pointe Mall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new retail concept store is making its way to Jefferson Pointe Mall.

Good MRKT features dozens of carefully curated small business brands, and when a customer comes in, they’ll see a variety of different stores.

“We saw an opportunity to use the Vera Bradley platform in a way that would allow us to give businesses an opportunity that they might not have otherwise had. So we could pull them together in this space and we could also bring them to a physical space,” said Harry Cunningham, vice president of Retail Brand Experience.

Many of the brands at Good MRKT are digitally based, and Cunningham says this give the opportunity for Fort Wayne to have brands that they might not have otherwise.

Over 35 businesses will showcase their wares at Good MRKT.