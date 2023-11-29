FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The building that was once the home to Trubble Brewing in the 2700 block of Broadway will be transformed into a restaurant called Rune.

Owner and chef Sean Richardson told WANE 15 the goal is to open in early spring of 2024.

Rune will be aimed at mixing fine dining with a cozy, neighborhood restaurant feel to it.

The menu will rotate and will feature brunch and dinner meals based off of what ingredients are available from farmers and what feels right to the cooks at that moment in time.

“You know, it’s not like bar food. It’s not Italian. It’s not anything like that. It’s just cooking whatever feels right in the moment and all the skills that I’ve learned in the past, let’s say, six years as I’ve kind of bounced around at different spots just like coming to a head with the menu that I want to put together,” Richardson said.

Richardson has been growing his reputation in Fort Wayne as a chef and is now looking to take the next step in that process.

2725 Broadway, which will be the new home to Rune when it opens in the spring of 2024.

He’s had various stops around town. He started at the Oyster Bar, had a venture with The Golden (that location is now Proximo) and has recently been doing pop up six-course menus at Fortezza.

He feels like the building along Broadway is the perfect spot to bring his goals to life. He knows people in that area are looking forward to seeing what would replace Trubble Brewing.

“It’s obviously going to be different than Trubble,” Richardson explained. “Trubble was a brewery. Their menu was more geared towards kind of like a brewery-type menu. Obviously, my food is a little more composed, more technical, a little more creative with the ingredients and stuff I like to bring in and try to use, but I hope to have that feeling where people feel like they can come back here multiple times a week and feel like they’re seen and known. That is the neighborhood feel I’m going for.”

He believes the rotating menu can keep things fresh for customers and cooks alike. an application for an alcoholic beverage permit has already been submitted.

“I want people to be coming to Rune because I’m cooking here. I want this place to be – this place and the menu – my personality so when people come here they go ‘I can’t really get that food anywhere else.’ Not to say that it’s better or worse than anything, but just you can’t my food anywhere else. That’s kind of the purpose of opening my own restaurant,” he said.

Richardson told WANE 15 that, once open, hours of operation will be 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Friday through Monday. They’ll also be open 5:00 p.m. to close on Friday nights.

Those hours may expand, but Richardson plans to start there as he finds the balance between spending time with his family and running a business.