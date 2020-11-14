New restaurant at The Landing brings healthy options

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A newly opened business at The Landing is offering healthy bites to those downtown. Kanela opened in early November.

Kanela is co-owned by Flora Barron. Barron also co-owns Flora & Lily’s Mexican Kitchen.

Barron said her family in Mexico owned a similar restaurant when she was growing up. So she wanted to bring that to Fort Wayne.

Kanela offers smoothies, juices, and small bites. Watch the interview above to learn more about Kanela.

The winter hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kanela is located at 618 Harrison Street in downtown Fort Wayne.

