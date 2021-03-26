New registry in Kosciusko Co. aims to help disabled people, first responders

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office could set a new model to prepare for situations when interacting with people living with a disability.

Ahead of Austism Acceptance Month, the county sheriff’s office announced a new registry meant for those with a disability, either developmental or physical. In the event of an emergency, first responders could pull information from these records that will aid them in how to best approach these individuals.

Prior to launching the program, the county consulted with Miller’s Merry Manor and the Bowen Center for their input.

According to Bowen Center Autism Program Manager Bil Easley and a spokesperson with Kosciusko County police, this registry is believed to be the first of its kind around northeast Indiana. Both hope this registry could be a model for neighboring police departments.

“If this was something other departments could model and that we could push out, it would keep a lot of kids safer than where they are today,” Easley said.

Kosciusko County residents who are interested in signing up can access the form on this link.