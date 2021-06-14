New recruits start journey to become Fort Wayne firefighters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department welcomed a new class of recruits Monday morning.

The department’s 93rd recruit class is made up of 17 men and one woman, as well as two guest recruits from the Huntington Fire Department.

The class officially began training at the Public Safety Academy on Monday. The recruits will participate in 20 weeks of training before their graduation day on Oct. 28, 2021.

Participants will obtain the following seven certifications after completing the rigorous, hands-on training: