New radio station launches, featuring top 20 hits and no commercials

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A new radio station is set to hit the airwaves. “The New 99.5 The TwentyFM” debuted at noon Friday with a playlist of the top 20 hottest songs, and no commercials. Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. is behind the new station.

“It’s a commercial-free summer,” Lee Tobin, Sarkes Tarzian VP/GM of the market, said. “We launched on the first day of summer, and we’ll be commercial-free right through Labor Day.”

Sarkes Tarzian also owns Adult Contemporary WAJI MAJIC 95.1, and WLDE Classic Hits 101.7 in Fort Wayne; WTTS, Indianapolis; WGCL, Bloomington; WRCB-TV, Chattanooga; KTVN, Reno; and ST Digital.

“It’s all the hits, all the time,” Capt. Chris Didier, ST Fort Wayne Operations Manager, said. “That’s been said before, but it really applies in this case. Our playlist is only 20 songs. Hence the name: The Twenty FM. Every time you turn on the station, you’ll hear one of today’s biggest hits.”

Prior to The TwentyFM, 99.5FM was home to ST’s Alternative station, ALT 99.5 & 102.3. The alternative format continues on 102.3FM.

“ALT 102.3 will continue to be where Fort Wayne turns for alternative music,” said Laura Duncan, ALT 102.3 Program Director.