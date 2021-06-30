New program providing no-cost education to Waste Management employees, spouses and dependents

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Waste Management, Inc. (WM) announced it is rolling out a range of new employee benefits from flexible work schedules, sign-on bonuses and a new education and upskilling benefit program called “Your Tomorrow” in collaboration with Guild Education.

WM said Your Tomorrow program provides employees plus their spouses and eligible dependents the opportunity to choose from a full range of education options, including earning a college degree, at no cost to the employee.

Nearly 36,000 full-time U.S. employees will have access to more than 170 fully-funded programs including: undergraduate and graduate degrees, short-form technology and business certificate programs, and high school completion. Later this year, the company said it plans to expand this offering to benefits-eligible dependents, including nearly 34,000 children and spouses.

“We are thrilled to offer this program to our expanding team and help turn jobs into careers,” said WM Great Lakes Area Vice President Aaron Johnson. “In our area, we have hundreds of employees that have been with the company for more than 20 years, which is a testament to our people-first culture and how we support and grow our employees throughout their career.”

WM said it is currently hiring drivers and diesel technicians throughout Michigan, Ohio and Indiana, with specific need in metro Detroit, Dayton and Indianapolis. The company is also offering signing bonuses starting at $2,000 for these positions, in addition to its generous benefits package which includes medical, dental and vision coverage, 401K with match, discounted stock options and dependent day care.

Interested candidates can learn more and apply at careers.wm.com.