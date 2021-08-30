New program granting wishes for senior citizens is Positively Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One Purpose Senior Adventures is a brand new program that recently launched in Fort Wayne. Its mission is to grant bucket list wishes for senior citizens who meet certain financial qualifications, and are living in a congregate setting.

The program is headed up by Sherri Berghoff, the chairman of the board of directors. She spent many years working in long-term care at skilled nursing facilities and assisted living homes.

“My grandmother played a really important role in my life,” Berghoff said through tears. “She died before she got to meet my kids. After that I started working in long-term care and met a lot of grandmas.”

Berghoff says she learned a lot talking to the residents.

“They had a lot of regrets about things they didn’t do in their lives or things they wish they would’ve done one more time,” said Berghoff. “So I kept thinking I can’t do everything, but this is something I can do.”

Sherri’s mom ziplining on their first adventure

Berghoff, a self-proclaimed daredevil, actually began granting wishes years ago for her mother. She was spending time with her in Tennessee when her mom had a request.

“Normally we do the simple things – go out to eat, go shopping – but one particular year, about 5 years ago, my mother said ‘you know I saw pictures of you taking the kids ziplining. I think I’d like to try that.'”

The two went ziplining the very next day.

“That kind of started an annual tradition of going on an adventure and checking something off of her bucket list each year,” said Berghoff. “The next year, my mother is deathly afraid of water, but we went white water rafting.”

The adventures didn’t stop with mom. Berghoff’s dad got in on the fun too.

“He saw me posting all these pictures so he said ‘well I kind of want to try ziplining,’ so at 81 my dad went ziplining for the first time.”

Sherri’s dad ziplining in Huntington

Other trips with her her mom included a trip to Dollywood and a hot air balloon ride. Their next adventure will be visiting Branson, Missouri, and flying in a big airplane for the first time.

Berghoff says OPS Adventures wants to help other senior citizens in the community enjoy fun, thrilling, and meaningful experiences that are by no means out of reach.

“It could be as simple as I’ve never been to a professional baseball game, or I’ve never got to my grandson’s football game and I’d really like to go to a game,” said Berghoff. “A bucket list wish for anyone can be just about anything.”

OPS Adventures is currently in the application process for its 501(c)(3) status, and through her research for that, Berghoff says she learned how the program can potentially improve people’s quality of life.

“There’s a lot of research out there that shows that just having something to look forward to, something to hope for, something to dream about and think about, improves people’s health. Plus, once you show them that they’re capable, there’s a renewed energy that brings back a sense of wanting to do more,” said Berghoff. “I could see, just like my mom, that once we do one adventure with a senior that they could see ‘hey, I can still dream about things I haven’t done and there’s still a way to make that happen for me.'”

Berghoff says nothing is off limits per se, however some applicants may have limitations that OPS Adventures would need to evaluate and determine if they can make the wish happen safely.

Below are application qualifications:

Applicant/wish recipient must meet Medicaid financial qualification.

Applicant/wish recipient must currently be residing in a skilled nursing or assisted living community.

Applicant/wish recipient must be physically able (with moderate modifications/support) to participate in the activity requested through the Bucket List wish application.

Application qualifications and review process for OPS Adventures program

After an applications has been submitted, it goes through an application review process. An application does not guarantee a wish will be funded/granted.