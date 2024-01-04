FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The new president of Wildwood Racquet Club has a goal to transform the complex into a “premier destination for tennis enthusiasts in the greater Fort Wayne area.”

Josh Rifkin, whose tennis career has been tied to Wildwood since he was a child, has acquired the club in a full-circle moment announced in a press release Thursday.

Rifkin said in the release his vision for Wildwood is to transform the club into a premier destination for tennis enthusiasts in the area. He said he plans to invest new capital in the facilities and amenities and bring a new level of service to members and guests. According to the release, the transition will be smooth for daily operations and the club’s staff will be retained.

Wildwood has been a resource for players of all ages and skill levels since the club opened in 1972. The facility currently has 12 indoor courts, four outdoor courts and eight pickleball courts. The Amenities include a pro shop with racquet and stringing services, a fitness center, locker rooms, a courtside bar/restaurant, and childcare services.

Courts inside Wildwood Racquet Club Exterior of Wildwood Racquet Club Wildwood Racquet Club sign

Wildwood first made an impact on Rifkin through the club’s junior development programs, and that continued through his high school tennis experience at Homestead High School, according to the release. After graduating from Ithaca College, where he was named a tennis All-American, and a brief stint as a playing professional, he returned to Wildwood with a focus on teaching youth as well as advanced training for high-school athletes.

He went on to The Austin Tennis Academy in Texas, a premier junior development and college prep program. He coached and developed junior players to compete on a national level while also overseeing the fitness program there.

Rifkin said he returned to Fort Wayne three years ago and is the founder of Synergistic Body, a private holistic fitness and performance facility where clients benefit from his multiple cross-discipline certifications in fitness-related fields along with his concentration on tennis, sport and performance enhancement training, sports-related rehabilitation and functional/daily life performance, according to the release.

“My goal is to build on the rich legacy of this club, enhancing the experience for our members and community,” Rifkin said in the release. “Working toward a best-in-class holistic racquet and fitness club will ensure that Wildwood remains a vibrant tennis destination for years to come. I am thrilled to work alongside the Wildwood team to accomplish this goal.”