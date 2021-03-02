New pizzeria to open at Jefferson Pointe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new restaurant is coming to the Jefferson Pointe shopping center.

Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill will open a 350-seat restaurant and bar in September of 2021. It will be located in the building that has housed various restaurants near the movie theater.

Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill

Beer Barrel will serve appetizers, salads, sandwiches, entrees, and made-from-scratch pizzas. It promises “great food served at reasonable prices in a warm, friendly, and energetic atmosphere.”

A full bar will offer classic and craft beers, including beers from local breweries, the release said.

Beer Barrel has nine locations across Ohio, in Lima, St. Mary’s, Findlay, Toledo, and Columbus. This will be the first in Indiana.

“We are very humbled and excited to introduce Beer Barrel to Fort Wayne,” said President and

Founder John Heaphy. “Being only an hour away, for years we’ve had many people ask us to

bring Beer Barrel to Fort Wayne. When we were approached by Red Development to join their

community at Jefferson Pointe, it just seemed like a natural fit. We are excited about the

investments that Red Development has made in Jefferson Pointe, along with the commitment

that the city of Fort Wayne has shown to the shopping center. We’re so excited to share our

vision of warm, family-friendly hospitality with the people of Allen County.”

For more information on Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill, visit www.beerbarrel.com.