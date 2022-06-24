FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northeast Indiana Veterinary Emergency Specialty Hospital is opening up a new urgent care for your pets on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The new Urgent Care facility is intended to treat pets with minor injuries or concerns in a more timely manner. With wait times up to 6 hours for immediate care, this new building will alleviate wait times and help get patients in quicker.

The newly constructed building will be located just in front of the main NIVES hospital.

Due to the short staff, this new facility will only be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays starting at 1 p.m.

If you would like more information on how to apply for a position, you can visit their website.