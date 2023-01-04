The converted parking lot will be part of the downtown alley nightlife scene

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A popular downtown watering hole plans to build a pergola behind its restaurant, allowing more clients the chance to enjoy a brew and other pub activities outdoors.

J K O’Donnell’s Irish Ale House filed plans with the Allen County Plan Commission to install a 2,700 square foot retractable awning in the back of the restaurant at 121 W. Wayne St. It will cover a refurbished parking lot covered with Astro turf.

Cari Bean, the restaurant’s owner, said the outdoor addition had been in planning before the pandemic halted “alley activations” that had just begun downtown. The backdoor addition will connect with an alley that runs east to west from Calhoun to Harrison streets. Currently, there are two murals, one at each end of the alley.

The wide downtown alleys, ignored before the recent downtown renaissance, are now becoming part of the scene with artwork and lighting.

This summer, the rear parking lot at J K O’Donnell’s on West Wayne Street should be renovated with a pergola and Astro turf for a new dining and entertainment experience.

Bean said the new outdoor area will offer “lounge-type seating, tables and chairs with Astro turf down,” with its own kitchen and bar.

J K O’Donnell’s, a downtown eatery and pub for 15 years, accommodated “huge turnouts” during the 2022 World Cup, general manager Sean McCarthy said.

The rear addition, currently a parking lot, will be a good place to put a retractable screen to show football games and soccer matches as well as a casual “hangout place” for all ages, Bean added. She’d hoped to open by St. Patrick’s Day, but the debut for the $1 million-plus addition will most likely be this summer.

”We want to enhance outdoor dining in Fort Wayne,” McCarthy said at the restaurant Wednesday. “Having the whole back parking lot area, having some different food, beverage items out there. I used to live in Minneapolis, and everywhere you go is outdoor patio, rooftop bars. I love that Fort Wayne is really kind of growing with that. We just want to be part of that.”

Sean McCarthy, J K O’Donnell’s general manager, says the huge crowds the pub entertained during the World Cup is an indication of the need for a casual area for watching football games and soccer matches.

O’Donnell’s representatives are scheduled to make a waiver request for an accessory structure exceeding 25% of the ground floor area of primary building at the Jan. 9 planning meeting.

“The space will no longer be used for parking, thus reducing automobile traffic in the alley,” the application reads. “A retractable awning will reduce set-up and break down operations and permitting required by tents.”

According to the application, the city asked O’Donnell’s to convert the area from parking into an outdoor event venue. That was accomplished with temporary tents “on multiple occasions,” it says.

“A retractable awning will encourage increased use and will enhance the downtown core district by promoting an active, attractive, pedestrian friendly environment and the unique character downtown. The location is only visible from the alley,” the application says.

Seating in the main pub will stay the same, Bean said, including the enclosed sidewalk dining area on West Wayne Street.

“Failure to grant the waiver will greatly limit the owner’s ability to host events in this space due to the cost, coordination, permitting, labor and availability of tents,” the application states. “The proposed retractable awning will be able to be opened and closed in minutes by the owner, thus increasing utilization of the expanded dining and event space.”