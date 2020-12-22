New partnerships result in winter weather contingency plan for the City of Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Additional assistance for homeless individuals and families during the colder months is coming to Fort Wayne thanks to new partnerships formed by several area organizations and the City of Fort Wayne.

St. Joseph Missions and Just Neighbors Interfaith Homeless Network are the lead agencies providing a warming center for homeless men, women and families as well as an overnight shelter for homeless single women, the press release said.

Overnight shelter services for homeless single women will begin Monday at 7 p.m. and will be open daily.

The warming center service will begin Tuesday at 301 W. Superior St, the former home of The Rescue Mission. The warming center will operate from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.

The City of Fort Wayne said that COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

“Overnight accommodations for men will continue to be provided by The Rescue Mission, while overnight care for families will be overseen by Just Neighbors Interfaith Homeless Network,” the press release said.

The City of Fort Wayne, through federal funding and under the direction of the City’s Community Development Division’s office of Housing and Neighborhood Services, will be the fiscal agent for the warming center and overnight shelter. Additional partners include the Fort Wayne Area Planning Council, Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority and several local churches.

The new partnership is serving as the winter weather contingency plan for the City of Fort Wayne and will be in effect through April 30 and complements other homeless care services being provided in the community.

St. Joseph Missions will be overseeing staffing of the winter contingency program while they continue to work on opening their own shelter in spring 2021, the press release said.

“We’re fortunate to live in a community that cares so much about people. Our social service

partners have stepped up and will be making a tremendous difference to help those in need,” said

Mayor Tom Henry. “It’s vital that we come together to provide hope and opportunity to residents

going through difficult circumstances.”