New partnership brings engineering curriculum to Whitko Career Academy

LARWILL, Ind. (WANE) – WishBone Medical, Inc., Red Star Contract Manufacturing (RSCM) and the Whitko Career Academy (WCA) have announced a new partnership that will bring additional opportunities for hands-on experience to students as part of WCA’s Engineering curriculum.

Students will be manufacturing plate templates for WishBone’s EpiFIXTM Growth Control Plating System, which is a plating solution designed to gradually correct angular deformities in upper and lower extremities in children. WishBone Medical said these components will help surgeons to determine the appropriate plate size for their pediatric patients prior to surgery.

Regardless of whether students may or may not choose to attend college, they will get a head start to obtaining high-paying, skilled positions within the manufacturing industry, WishBone Medical said.

“This type of collaboration with local business partners will allow the students of the Whitko Career Academy opportunities for real-world experiences that they may not have exposure to at most other educational facilities,” said Joe Luce, Director of Whitko Career Academy. “Receiving the PO will not only educate the WCA engineering and precision machine students on processes necessary to fulfill such an order—it will also allow the business and marketing students real-world training in processing a PO and putting to work the skills they are learning.”

Devices will be processed at the Career Academy and then finished at Red Star Contract Manufacturing, WishBone Medical said.