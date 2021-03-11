New partnership brings educational opportunities to DeKalb Metal Finishing employees

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – DeKalb Metal Finishing is now offering a wider range of professional development and educational opportunities for employees to finish their degrees through a new partnership with Trine University.

“We have a small leadership team, and through our partnership with Trine, we are able to continue to provide leadership development opportunities for this team, as we continue to grow and adapt in these changing times,” said Matt Morris, manager for DeKalb Metal Finishing.

Through this partnership, DeKalb Metal Finishing employees will receive:

Support to ensure those enrolled are utilizing 24/7 access to tutoring and other available academic and financial aid services.

Access to 45 courses using open education resources, eliminating textbook and materials costs.

Receive a free application for enrollment and free unofficial education transfer credit evaluation.

Support for obtaining educational grants and scholarships.

DeKalb Metal Finishing will be able to create customized courses, available online and on-site, the press release said. Trine University will offer DeKalb Metal Finishing free access to job posting, recruitment opportunities and more.

“We are proud to assist DeKalb Metal Finishing in expanding the educational opportunities available for its employees,” said Earl D. Brooks II, Ph.D., Trine University president. “This company has contributed to northeast Indiana for generations, and we are excited to partner with DeKalb Metal to help the company prepare for its next 70 years.”

DeKalb Metal employees will be eligible to transfer up to 90 education credit hours toward a bachelor’s degree program, including their on-the-job training experience, the press release said. In addition, students are given the opportunity to earn graduate credits while working on a bachelor’s degree through TrineOnline’s combined degree programs.

For more information on educational partnership opportunities with Trine University, visit trine.edu/online/partnerships.