New park in New Haven to allow all abilities to explore rural farm heritage

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – A 10-acre parcel of land, formerly part a farm granted to Jesse Adams from President John Quincy Adams in 1825, is being added to New Haven’s Marylands Farm Park.

New Haven and Adams Township Parks Departments are hosting an open house on Nov. 5 from 3 to 7 p.m. and Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Community Center to showcase the plans to preserve and enhance the park.

Courtesy of the City of New Haven

“Upon entering the park, visitors will be greeted by a log cabin commemorating Jesse Adam’s life on the original farm nearly 200 years ago. As the park’s gather space, the log cabin will feature opportunities to learn about experiences days gone by,” the City of New Haven said.

The homestead at the park features a brick farmhouse which dates back to the 1870s when the original farm was divided.

The park will also include a fully accessible sensory trail. It will offer a “tranquil escape” in nature, the city said. A nature playground will “provide imaginative outdoor fun reminiscent of that in the 1800s.” In addition, there is an accessible path to allow everyone to take a walk and be entertained by farm animals.

Courtesy of the City of New Haven

“There are many beautiful parks in the area catering to today’s preferences for outdoor activities. Marylands Farm Park is different, it is a place for persons of all abilities to discover and explore our rural farm heritage and to be inspired by experiences we might not have access to anywhere else,” said Mike Clendenen, Parks Superintendent.

For more information contact New Haven Parks Superintendent Mike Clendenen at 260-749-2212.