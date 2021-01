FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s second Orangetheory Fitness location opened Saturday.

The address of the new location is 1517 W. Dupont Road.

Orangetheory offered its members tours, help with the OTF app, help with scheduling, raffles, and light snacks.

Fort Wayne’s other Orangetheory Fitness is located at 1034 S. Thomas Road.