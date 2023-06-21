FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Cool down with shaved ice, or quench your thirst with an alcoholic beverage. Teds snack + bar is set to open its location in Promenade Park.

Starting Wednesday, you can enjoy snacks, beverages and more while exploring the beautiful Promenade Park. For its grand opening, they are offering specials all week long.

Teds snack + bar is located in the Promenade Park Pavilion, with a big mural gracing the outside of the building. Whether you’re just taking a walk in the park, or there for the Muddy River concert series, the snack bar will have everything you need.

Brian Hench, owner of the snack bar along with Teds Beerhall, said they are excited to have everything open and ready for customers.

“We’re super excited for customers to come in. We want customers to feel relaxed and have a option to grab a bite to eat while enjoying the park. We had a soft opening the past couple of weeks, so we’re hoping for a smooth opening week.” Brian Hench, Teds Beerhall owner

Regular business hours will be Wednesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.