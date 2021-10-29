New OPS Fitness Center is a one stop shop for health and fitness goals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Optimum Performance Sports and Lutheran Health Network cut the ribbon on Friday for the new OPS Dupont Fitness Center. The new facility is on the Dupont Hospital campus.

The facility features a 24 hour fitness club that is available to the public through memberships, an athlete training center, four basketball courts, group fitness rooms, and a healthy food restaurant called SMPL Kitchen. One of the group fitness rooms features a 39-bike cycle room with lights and music for an interactive workout. Opening day for the fitness center is November 1.

Executive Director Jason Russell says that this is a project that has been four years in the making and he can’t put his excitement into words for the facility to open.

The facility also includes Fort Wayne Orthopedics and Optimum Performance Therapy offices. Community tours are available. For more information and special offers visit the website.