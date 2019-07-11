New non-profit helps sex trafficking survivors start new life

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Aptly named, Made Strong Ministries, is making women who escape sex trafficking become strong again.

Through counseling, mentoring and job skills training and preparation, the hope is the women can leave the sex industry for good.

According to the non-profit, 70 percent of trafficked women work in the commercial sex industry, which includes pornography, exotic dance clubs and massage parlors. In Fort Wayne, there are seven exotic dance clubs, that each employ 20 to 50 dancers, according to Made Strong Ministries. In addition, the group said 89 percent of women in the sex industry said they wanted to escape, but had no other means for survival.

Made Strong Ministries is now working to create a safe house to give those women a place to turn. The hope would be to house 14 women and children at a time for a six to 24-month program.

The group said there are no safe houses for trafficking survivors in Northeast Indiana right now and few in the state accept women older than 21 years old. Made Strong Ministries is currently fundraising to be able to open a safe house in Fort Wayne.

Watch the video in this story to learn more about Made Strong Ministries and follow this link to find out ways to help its mission.