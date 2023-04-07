FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new neighborhood with single family homes and townhomes is planned adjacent to Kreager Park in northeast Fort Wayne.

A 60-acre property on North River Road is slated to be a new neighborhood with single family homes and townhomes. It sits across from Kreager Park and is on the Rivergreenway.

Zion Real Estate developers believe that houses across from the park on North River Road and close to the Rivergreenway will provide connectivity to those amenities. Paso Fino, an 82-lot single family home subdivision, was proposed for the 30-acre northern portion of the 60-acre housing development and Kayenta, a 141-unit development of townhomes and some smaller single family lots for the 30-acre southern portion, said Tyler Dees, one of Zion’s three principals.

Equestrian-themed Paso Fino, with lot frontage at about 65 feet, links to Kensington Downs, an established subdivision, Dees said. Kayenta, the townhome development, is named for a trail in Zion National Park in Utah.

Paso Fino, an 82-lot single family home development proposed close to Kreager Park, should be discussed at a Fort Wayne Plan Commission public hearing on May 8.

A ditch divides the property almost equally and presented some development challenges which may be the reason it has been vacant, Dees said. Most of the property is farmed or left wooded. The application submitted to the plan commission calls for R3 zoning – multiple family – for Kayenta and R1 or single family homes for Paso Fino.

“We’ve had it optioned for a while and we had to get creative,” but the proximity to downtown Fort Wayne and New Haven with the park next door made the property very attractive for a blended neighborhood, Dees said.