FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Parkview Cancer Institute will be getting a new name to honor Parkview Health’s retiring CEO Mike Packnett.

According to a release, Packnett helped launch a variety of plans for the facility after his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012. The goal for the Parkview Cancer Institiute since then has been to make “high-quality, multi-specialty cancer care more accessible” for the Fort Wayne area.

The renaming was announced on Oct. 28 during Parkview’s Leadership Development Institute. Per the release, Chairman of the Parkview Health Board of Directors Dan Starr expressed his thanks to the Packnett family at the meeting.

“We wanted to honor Mike, Donna and their daughters for the immeasurable impact they’ve had on our region. The Parkview Cancer Institute truly transformed cancer care. Now, the Packnett Family Cancer Institute will continue that legacy and honor the work they did to make it possible,” Starr said.

The official name “Packnett Family Cancer Institute” will be reflected on signage and other items in early 2023.