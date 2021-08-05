New mural to be installed at Shindigz Place by world renowned artist Arlin Graff

Muralist Arlin Graff takes a short pause from painting his mural on the side of the Centreville parking garage off Pine Street in Lewiston, Me., on Monday, June 11, 2018. (Andree Kehn/Sun Journal via AP)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Art This Way and Downtown Improvement District (DID) have announced that internationally renowned artist Arlin Graff will paint a mural at Shindigz Place in Downtown Fort Wayne. The art installation will wrap the south and east façade of the building located at 919 South Harrison Street.

Graff will begin work on Aug. 10 and complete the project by Aug.18. DID is encouraging the public to visit the mural site during the installation to watch the artist in motion.

Graff is originally from Brazil but is now primarily based in the United States and São Paulo. In addition to canvases, Graff’s elaborate paintings are executed worldwide on a large scale, bringing color to city walls all over the globe, from Brazil to France.

This mural contributes to the growing implementation of public artwork within the Downtown alleyway network, DID said. Other murals near this work include 2018 installations by local artists Bryan Ballinger and Matt Plett, 2019 mural installation by artist 1010, and 2020 Make It Your Own Mural Fest installation by artist team Key Detail.

“We strive to strike a balance between hiring regional artists and talent from around the globe to contribute to our growing collection of public art. It is exciting to have local artists’ work on display alongside an Arlin Graff mural,” said Alex Hall, public art consultant and Art This Way Manager. “Since 2016, Art This Way has concentrated on bringing more public art to the ‘Double Plus’ alleyways in the heart of our city. Graff’s mural will catch the eye of tourists leaving Visit Fort Wayne and the Grand Wayne Center, and it will draw visitors into this unique, outdoor gallery space.”

When the mural is completed, Art This Way and Downtown Improvement District said they plan to invite the community to attend a dedication event at the mural site, Aug. 18 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. There will be live music, a photo booth and a featured artist chat.

DID said funding for this project is made possible by Wendy and Shep Moyle, Shindigz, and Downtown Improvement District with special thanks to Wendy and Shep Moyle.