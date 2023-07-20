FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new mural downtown features two women who championed a handful of social justice movements in Fort Wayne.

The newest installment in the “Faces of the Fort” mural series features local advocates Harriet A. Miller and Monica Wehrle. A release from the city said the two women played key roles in the formation of three social justice movements: the establishment of the Women’s Bureau in 1977, the creation of Run Jane Run – a multisport event for adult amateur female athletes – and their participation in the 2014 ACLU lawsuit advocating for marriage equality in Indiana.

Find the mural at Building B of the Edsall House Apartments on Berry Street.

“Faces of the Fort murals celebrate the social rights, immigration, and social justice stories of Fort Wayne residents – past and present,” said Réna Bradley, Faces of the Fort Committee Chair. “We hope these murals will not only help us understand more about our collective history, but also recognize that there is history being made today, and ultimately celebrate the history makers who are still among us.”

The mural artist is Lyndy Bazile, and the installation was made possible through the Fort Wayne Public Art Commission in partnership with the Gene B. Glick Company. There are now four Faces of the Fort murals installed in the southeast, southwest, and northeast quadrants, and in downtown Fort Wayne.