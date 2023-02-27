FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local motorcycle shop known for Harley-Davidson performance, service and repairs is adding a new name to its selection.

Fort Wayne Speed Shop off Lima Road will offer street, dual-purpose, and vintage-styled bobber Triumph motorcycles starting this week, according to a release.

The addition comes as David Stauffer, the owner of Fort Wayne Speed Shop, said he recognized a void in the local motorcycle community that wasn’t being serviced by the existing motorcycle dealerships.

You can also check out Triumph motorcycles at the Fort Wayne Home & Garden Show.

The community can gear up for events planned this year, including the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, which the shop said raises money for non-profit organizations committed to men’s mental and physical health.