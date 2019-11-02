New Miss Fort Wayne and Miss Fort Wayne’s Outstanding Teen crowned

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new Miss Fort Wayne and Miss Fort Wayne’s Outstanding Teen have been crowned.

Cydney Bridges is Miss Fort Wayne 2020. Cydney is a student at Huntington University, majoring in nursing. Her platform is #DefyAndConquer.

KK Kokonaing was named Miss Fort Wayne’s Outstanding Teen. KK is a sophomore at Carroll High School. Her platform is the Rescue Mission.

Both look forward to the sisterhood they’ll share during their reign as titleholders in the Miss Fort Wayne pageant.

As part of their duties, they make appearances and host events.

One event the Miss Fort Wayne Scholarship Program is hosting is the Christmas in Arlington Craft Show. On Saturday, November 16th you’ll be able to purchase handmade crafts and baked goods, and some direct sales vendors. Lunch will be available for purchase.

The event is from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Arlington Park Clubhouse, 4630 West Arlington Park Blvd., Fort Wayne.