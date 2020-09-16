New marker, signs along Ardmore Avenue aim to make ‘good first impression’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new lighted marker and sign just outside the Fort Wayne International Airport will now welcome visitors to the city.

Mayor Tom Henry and local community leaders gathered Wednesday to celebrate the completion of improvements to Ardmore Avenue from Airport Expressway to James Ross Drive near the entrance to the airport.

The improvements include:

a 25-foot lighted gateway marker

four new wayfinding signs

landscaping at the southeast corner of Ardmore Avenue and Airport Expressway

a widened roadway with a center turn lane

new street lighting

street trees

an asphault trail along the east side of Ardmore Avenue

ADA-compliant curb ramps

new storm sewers with curb and gutter inlets and yard inlets

Henry said the $3.7 million project – paid for through tax increment financing funds – was done to give those visiting the city from the airport a “good first impression.”

“This project is one of many that we’ve completed as part of our Front Door Fort Wayne Plan to enhance the major gateways and corridors into our community,” said Henry. “Ensuring that we make a good first impression on visitors as they arrive in our city is critical to our work to bring new jobs and talent to our region.”