New luxury apartments coming to Bluffton as community continues to grow

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — Construction is underway for a new luxury apartment complex in Bluffton. The new apartments are the final addition to a growing community.

RTT Investments Project is the company behind Premier Flats located near the intersection of Main Street and Commerce Drive in Bluffton.

The complex will have 180 apartments ranging in sizes and will start at about $700. Features will include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting.

Officials with RTT Investments said they’re looking to attract young business professionals to the area to help the community grow.

“Every morning, 4,000 people leave Wells County to go somewhere else to work,” said RTT Investments Project Manager Jeff Stringer. “How do we keep those people in Wells County and how do we attract our youth that is graduating from high school and college to come back and plant roots? We have to have some internal growth so all our kids aren’t moving away.”

This is not the first project the company has announced this year. Back in March, Michigan-based auto parts supplier Inteva Products announced plans to open a manufacturing plant in Bluffton.

RTT Investments is leasing its warehouse on West Lancaster Street to the company. Once complete, the plant is expected to employ more than 400 people. The plant is expected to be fully operational by the summer of 2021.

Both projects are ways the company hopes to better Bluffton and the community.

“Rob and Bob (owners, founders of RRT Investments) do so much around here,” Stringer said. “They never want their name in the paper but they need it. They are creating jobs and growing Wells County.”

The total project will take 13 months and will be complete by December 2021. Apartment renting will start in April of 2021.

Officials with RTT Investment said that more “exciting” projects are in the works that will add “more opportunities and businesses to the county.”